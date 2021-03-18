Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil

The Government of Kyrgyzstan imposed a ban on the export of sugar and vegetable oil due to rise in prices for them. The Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of the republic Askarbek Dzhanybekov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the authorities are trying to do everything possible to prevent shortage of essential products in the country and reduce their prices.

«The Prime Minister signed a decree prohibiting export of sugar and vegetable oil from the country. I think this will have a positive effect on the domestic market and on the country’s food security. To date, there is no shortage of flour, sugar, vegetable oil in the country,» Askarbek Dzhanybekov said.