14:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system

Year of COVID-19 revealed problems in the country’s health care system. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev announced at a press conference.

He reminded that the first cases were officially announced in Kyrgyzstan on the very same day the year ago.

«Not only Kyrgyzstan, but the whole world was not ready for the pandemic. It revealed many problems in the health care system of Kyrgyzstan that have accumulated over 30 years. Coronavirus showed that it is necessary to pay attention to the health care system in general, public health and prevention,» he said.

Madamin Karataev added that the current task of the ministry is to prepare as much as possible for the third wave. «To make it pass easily, we directed all our efforts and resources so that people would not get sick,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/186920/
views: 82
Print
Related
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total
COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system