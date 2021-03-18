Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system

Year of COVID-19 revealed problems in the country’s health care system. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev announced at a press conference.

He reminded that the first cases were officially announced in Kyrgyzstan on the very same day the year ago.

«Not only Kyrgyzstan, but the whole world was not ready for the pandemic. It revealed many problems in the health care system of Kyrgyzstan that have accumulated over 30 years. Coronavirus showed that it is necessary to pay attention to the health care system in general, public health and prevention,» he said.

Madamin Karataev added that the current task of the ministry is to prepare as much as possible for the third wave. «To make it pass easily, we directed all our efforts and resources so that people would not get sick,» he added.