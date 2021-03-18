14:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition

At least 684 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 337 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 347. Including 17 people are in an extremely serious condition, 85 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 244 people (or 70.3 percent) is assessed as moderate. One person in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 51 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 24 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 17, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region — 8.

In total, 84,031 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/186919/
views: 85
Print
Related
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system
98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total
COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system