14:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total

At least 98 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, 49 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 36— in Chui region, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Naryn region, 6 — Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 87,143 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/186918/
views: 129
Print
Related
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system
684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system