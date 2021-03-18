11:51
Youth Center opened in Tendik village of Kochkor district

Youth Center was opened in Tendik village, Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, this center is one of 10 youth centers established with the financial support of the Government of Japan and UNDP in close partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and relevant local authorities in order to better involve young people in the socio-economic and public life of the community.

«The establishment of Youth Centers corresponds to the priorities of the youth policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. We hope that these Youth Centers will contribute to closer work with young people and contribute to sustainable development at the local level,» the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Samat Toktonaliev said.

The Government of Japan has provided approximately $1.3 million to the Kyrgyz Republic through UNDP to contribute to the strengthening of the community resilience and prevent the spread of violent ideologies and practices.
