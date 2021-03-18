USAID to allocate $ 15 million for agricultural development of southern regions

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate $ 15 million to increase the number of jobs in Kyrgyzstan by improving the competitiveness of agricultural enterprises and expanding trade with Uzbekistan. Website of the organization says.

The project will cover agribusiness in Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad regions. It is planned for five years — until June 2025.

Within the framework of Agrosooda project, USAID will support local businesses and farmers so that they can increase their productivity. With the support of the project, they will also learn how to better sell their products in local and foreign markets (especially in Uzbekistan).

The organization is sure that the project will help build regional trade ties with Uzbekistan and increase trade. Meetings and trade fairs will be organized, as well as logistics will be improved. The project will also work to develop a common business environment for better integration of the markets of the two countries.

The project expects to achieve the following results in five years: