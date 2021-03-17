16:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)

Kyrgyzstan needs to introduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) system. The head of MoveGreen movement Maria Kolesnikova announced at а roundtable discussion.

She noted that the U.S. Embassy’s air quality monitoring station has long been using this index to inform the public.

«But it is not yet used at the official level in Kyrgyzstan, only the concentration of harmful particles and PM. However, the AQI system itself is more understandable for the population, the air quality is indicated by color,» she said.

An air quality expert Zhanyl Madykova added that the quality index is an indicator of the daily state of the air and how certain pollution can affect the health.

«It helps the public to understand the state of air quality by using indicator-based colors. AQI is also used for certain pollutants (fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and others). In addition, recommendations are given to the population on what to do to minimize harm to health,» she said.

Zhanyl Madykova added that one of the advantages of the air quality index is that it can be visualized by mapping the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/186784/
views: 108
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is still 'unhealthy' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'unhealthy' in many districts
First electronic air quality map launched in Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 22nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
17 March, Wednesday
16:03
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for...
15:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
15:35
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized
14:54
Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)
14:34
Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram