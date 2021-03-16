18:45
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign roadmap for expansion of cooperation

Plan of practical measures (roadmap) to expand and deepen cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the industrial field was signed during a state visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

It is planned to implement 60 projects for $ 550.4 million:

  • Creation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund with the announced capital at the first stage of $ 50 million;
  • Creation of an enterprise for advanced processing of corn in Chui region for $ 100 million;
  • Implementation of project for manufacture of concrete products in Fergana region on the basis of GeoBetonBagdad LLC for $ 40 million;
  • Project for construction of Kyzyl-Kiya trade and logistics center for $ 15 million;
  • Organization of production of special rubber-technical products for medical purposes and production of medical instruments for $ 15 million;
  • Creation of joint wholesale and logistics centers for processing and storage of fruit and vegetable products and export to EAEU markets through Kyrgyzstan for $ 12.5 million;
  • Creation of a modern greenhouse facility and logistics center for $ 10 million;
  • Attracting investments in development of production and logistics enterprise for fruit processing in Namangan region for $ 8 million;
  • Implementation of project for construction of a cement plant (cement mill) based on Uni Mobile LLC for $ 8 million.

«The parties will carry out internal approval of the projects included in the roadmap. The projects can be supplemented or excluded by the parties in the process of consideration,» the Cabinet of Ministers concluded.
