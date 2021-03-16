15:41
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan

Russia will share its experience of participating in PISA — the International Programme for International Student Assessment with Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, interaction of the countries was discussed within the framework of an action plan for expanding cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and the Education Ministry of Russia.

The Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova said that Kyrgyzstan has developed a roadmap for preparation for PISA.

«We took part in it two times practically without preparation, but we do not regret this, because this is the only way to understand the content, forms and methods that need to be revised, what competencies and skills we lack. The roadmap has been developed, it is important for us to analyze this document within the cooperation,» she said.

Sergei Stanchenko, Director of the Federal Institute for the Assessment of the Quality of Education in Russia, told about the quality assessments used by the Russian education system. According to him, the country is participating in a number of international studies at once.

«In fact, PISA is not the only one among them and reflects a rather specific aspect of the content of education, associated with the ability to apply the acquired knowledge in practice. There are PILDS and TIMSS besides it, which are more of a test of fundamental preparation. The basis for interaction is very large, since our practice is not limited to PISA, we also conduct PISA for the school. Whole constituent entities of Russia take part in this event. About 2,000 schools have already passed this procedure, we have huge statistics and analytics. We collect data from participating schools, see the practices, the system of work, we can compare schools, understand what is effective. We even started making a bank of videos with the directors’ stories of how they achieved success. We will be able to share information in this regard,» Sergei Stanchenko noted.
