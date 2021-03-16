Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek

One of the members of an international terrorist organization was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Investigators carried out an authorized search in the house of one of the members of the religious extremist organization Jamaat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, 25, a native of Jalal-Abad region.

Notebooks and CDs with religious content, inherent in the ideology of the international terrorist and religious extremist organization, were found in the house.

The suspect was detained. A notebook with handwritten notes on jihad against the «infidels» topic was confiscated from him. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the investigation, the citizen was recruited by members of Jamaat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad during his stay in one of the CIS countries.

Additional operational and investigative measures are currently carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings.