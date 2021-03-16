15:41
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek

One of the members of an international terrorist organization was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Investigators carried out an authorized search in the house of one of the members of the religious extremist organization Jamaat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, 25, a native of Jalal-Abad region.

Notebooks and CDs with religious content, inherent in the ideology of the international terrorist and religious extremist organization, were found in the house.

The suspect was detained. A notebook with handwritten notes on jihad against the «infidels» topic was confiscated from him. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the investigation, the citizen was recruited by members of Jamaat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad during his stay in one of the CIS countries.

Additional operational and investigative measures are currently carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings.
link: https://24.kg/english/186642/
views: 128
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Security forces arrest bandit group planning armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
Militant planning to commit terrorist attacks in Bishkek and Kant arrested
Expert: Nobody works with people getting suspended sentences for extremism
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Foreign mercenary detained in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist accomplice financing banned groups arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstani accused of terrorism in Moscow, case sent to court
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
15:32
Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves for 30 years Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves fo...
15:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally
14:52
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek
14:20
Owner of La Maison French restaurant detained in Bishkek