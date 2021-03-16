12:38
644 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition

At least 644 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 307 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 337. Including 15 people are in an extremely serious condition, 87 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 233 people (or 69.1 percent) is assessed as moderate.

At least 49 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 15 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 9, in Osh region — 3, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 15, in Batken region — 1.

In total, 83,924 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
