Sadyr Japarov comments on information about Sokh enclave and Unkur-Too

Information about provision of a corridor to Sokh enclave is incorrect. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Azattyk radio.

The head of state commented on the results of his state visit to Uzbekistan and negotiations with the leader of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to him, the heads of the two republics agreed to resolve all border issues within the next three months.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the parties have had no serious disagreements on this topic, and the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev would go to the neighboring country to sign the necessary documents on March 24-25.

He also commented on the situation around the Uzbek Sokh enclave located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, which has been actively discussed by the public in recent days.

«We said that we would open flights to Sokh, and we also plan to reopen a checkpoint. But the oppositionists and people with bad thoughts began to spread the opinion on the Internet that «a corridor will be provided to Sokh, a road will be opened, and water will be provided.» This is incorrect information. As for Unkur-Too (Ungar-Too), Shavkat Mirziyoyev said: «We will not claim it, let it belong to you,» the President said.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, during a meeting with local residents in Batken, also said that the Uzbek Sokh enclave would not get a corridor. In turn, the Uzbek side is ready to cede Unkur-Too (Ungar-Too) area to Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the spokeswoman for the head of state Galina Baiterek spread a message that the Kyrgyz side was ready to open transport and air communication to Sokh Uzbek enclave, located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. But the information was corrected later. The updated version of the statement says that «the Kyrgyz side is ready to open air traffic to Sokh Uzbek enclave, located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.»