Kairagach enclave transferred to Kyrgyzstan

Kairagach enclave in Leilek district, Batken region was transferred to Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees.

He told that 155 hectares of land from Kairagach area belonging to Tajikistan and 35 hectares of the Kairagach enclave were transferred to Kyrgyzstan. The total area is 190 hectares.

In exchange, according to Kamchybek Tashiev, Kyrgyzstan transferred to its neighbors:

Saada — 21 hectares;

Razzakov area — 23.5 hectares;

Area near Selkan canal — 4 hectares;

Maity — 7 hectares;

Proletarsk — 12.5 hectares;

Ulak-Zhai — 15 hectares;

Ak-Aryk — 7 hectares;

65 hectares of land from Karabak area of Batken district. A total of 155 hectares;

Another 35 hectares of land were transferred from Maity section. A total of 190 hectares.

«We transferred all our lands located below Selkan canal, small plots of 2, 5, 9 hectares. In return, we received their huge land plots located on our territory,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The day before, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the process of ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border would be completed within a month.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of documents have been prepared — an agreement on the state border, an agreement on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross roads and the construction of new roads. The document itself has not yet been presented to the public.