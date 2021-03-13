Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz side is ready to open transport and air communication to Uzbek Sokh enclave, located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek said, commenting on the results of Sadyr Japarov’s trip to Uzbekistan.

According to her, the inhabitants of the enclave can move freely across the state border.

In turn, the Uzbek side is ready to cede ​​Unkur-Too (Ungar-Too) area to Kyrgyzstan, which was the subject of disputes and political tension between residents of the border areas until that time.

«The rest of the controversial issues regarding delimitation of state borders will be decided by the special commission, which has more than once held meetings with their Uzbek colleagues. As for the issues of delimitation and demarcation of the state border, both sides agreed that this work should be completed within the next three months,» Galina Baiterek said.

She added that work of seven checkpoints on the state border will be resumed in the near future, the Uzbek side promised to resolve the issue of cargo traffic and, if necessary, provide the appropriate equipment for scanning of documents.

The Uzbek side will donate one helicopter through the Ministry of Defense, and is ready to repair one more aircraft. The issue of training of personnel, in particular, in the combined arms direction, pilots and signal operators is being worked out.