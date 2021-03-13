14:14
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz side is ready to open transport and air communication to Uzbek Sokh enclave, located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek said, commenting on the results of Sadyr Japarov’s trip to Uzbekistan.

According to her, the inhabitants of the enclave can move freely across the state border.

In turn, the Uzbek side is ready to cede ​​Unkur-Too (Ungar-Too) area to Kyrgyzstan, which was the subject of disputes and political tension between residents of the border areas until that time.

«The rest of the controversial issues regarding delimitation of state borders will be decided by the special commission, which has more than once held meetings with their Uzbek colleagues. As for the issues of delimitation and demarcation of the state border, both sides agreed that this work should be completed within the next three months,» Galina Baiterek said.

She added that work of seven checkpoints on the state border will be resumed in the near future, the Uzbek side promised to resolve the issue of cargo traffic and, if necessary, provide the appropriate equipment for scanning of documents.

The Uzbek side will donate one helicopter through the Ministry of Defense, and is ready to repair one more aircraft. The issue of training of personnel, in particular, in the combined arms direction, pilots and signal operators is being worked out.
link: https://24.kg/english/186372/
views: 17
Print
Related
Uzbekistan donates 20 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start joint hydropower projects
Sadyr Japarov and Abdulla Aripov discuss joint projects
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
13 March, Saturday
14:10
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
13:52
590 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105 - in serious condition
13:47
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
13:44
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
12:01
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts