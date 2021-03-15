19:47
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Education Minister of Russia Sergei Kravtsov. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«The education sector is one of the priority areas for development of Kyrgyzstan. Educational and humanitarian project like «Russian Teacher Abroad» will improve the quality of teaching the Russian language, speed up the exchange of pedagogical experience and introduce new technologies in teaching students,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted that a new direction of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation with a positive effect is the mission of Russian teachers who carry out teaching activities in schools of Kyrgyzstan in various subjects.

«I hope this project will improve the level of Russian language proficiency among our students,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

In turn, Sergei Kravtsov told about plans to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of education and create a joint educational infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan. Russia will provide maximum assistance to the Kyrgyz side in the implementation of this project.

«We are open and ready to share our experience on many programs that have a positive effect. It is planned to build eight schools, for which a detailed study of all issues related to the area where the construction will take place is to be carried out,» said Sergei Kravtsov.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that when choosing the location of educational facilities, it is necessary to take into account the urgent need for schools with the Russian language of instruction. Ulukbek Maripov assured that the government would provide assistance in resolving issues related to the construction of new schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/186533/
views: 106
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects in education sector
Cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in education sector discussed in Bishkek
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
All schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan to return to traditional education from April 1
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Russian Ambassador discuss cooperation
Students of 2nd -4th grades to return to offline education in Bishkek
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Russia to deliver 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Presidential spokeswoman tells about results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Moscow
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
19:42
Sadyr Japarov to participate in informal summit of Turkic-Speaking States Sadyr Japarov to participate in informal summit of Tur...
18:31
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
18:12
Organizer of rally against new Constitution Tilekmat Kurenov detained in Bishkek
18:00
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
17:52
SCNS head calls corridor to Sokh ‘unreliable information and provocation’