Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Education Minister of Russia Sergei Kravtsov. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«The education sector is one of the priority areas for development of Kyrgyzstan. Educational and humanitarian project like «Russian Teacher Abroad» will improve the quality of teaching the Russian language, speed up the exchange of pedagogical experience and introduce new technologies in teaching students,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted that a new direction of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation with a positive effect is the mission of Russian teachers who carry out teaching activities in schools of Kyrgyzstan in various subjects.

«I hope this project will improve the level of Russian language proficiency among our students,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

In turn, Sergei Kravtsov told about plans to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of education and create a joint educational infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan. Russia will provide maximum assistance to the Kyrgyz side in the implementation of this project.

«We are open and ready to share our experience on many programs that have a positive effect. It is planned to build eight schools, for which a detailed study of all issues related to the area where the construction will take place is to be carried out,» said Sergei Kravtsov.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that when choosing the location of educational facilities, it is necessary to take into account the urgent need for schools with the Russian language of instruction. Ulukbek Maripov assured that the government would provide assistance in resolving issues related to the construction of new schools.