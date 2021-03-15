Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergei Kravtsov. Press service of the head of state reported.

An exchange of views took place on the priorities and prospects of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation in the education sphere. The President noted with satisfaction that agreements have been reached between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation on construction of schools, providing with volunteer teachers, training of teachers at Russian higher education institutions, improving qualification of teachers and exchanging experience in teaching certain subjects.

Sadyr Japarov expressed support for assistance of the Russian side in construction of a network of schools in each region, Bishkek and Osh cities.

He added that after his visit to Russia, he instructed the plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions to work out the issue in this direction. The President especially noted that a plan of priority actions has been developed for the construction, creation and operation of joint general education schools in Kyrgyzstan with Russian language of instruction. He added that implementation of the plan would speed up signing of an intergovernmental agreement on conditions for creation, construction and operation of joint secondary schools.

According to Sergei Kravtsov, a joint protocol on cooperation has been signed with the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Beishenaliev, which will contribute to strengthening permanent contact at the ministerial level. He also noted that it is very important to take into account the national component — the national language, history and traditions of the country when implementing educational projects.

Sergei Kravtsov expressed his readiness to expand the program on attraction of Russian teachers to schools in Kyrgyzstan.

To date, 29 Russian teachers are working in schools in Osh city. Sergei Kravtsov expressed interest in the experience of Kyrgyzstan in organizing the work of teachers in rural areas, noted the importance of mutual exchange in this direction.

In addition, the Minister of Education of Russia handed over Sadyr Japarov a certificate for 150 children of the republic to Artek international children’s center.