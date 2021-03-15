16:42
Detained in Tajikistan Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland

Twelve citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Tajikistan were returned to their homeland. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reports.

Five of the detainees are natives of Batken region, two more are from Osh region. Two residents of Bishkek were released in February.

«Our citizens were convicted, sentenced to a fine and released from the courtroom in Tajikistan. Earlier, three Kyrgyzstanis were returned to their homeland after negotiations between the Authorized Representative in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev and his Tajik counterpart Rajobba Akhmadzoda. They were detained not on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan, but in the border zone. They were issued a warning,» the office of the plenipotentiary representative said.

An agreement was reportedly reached yesterday on opening of Kulundu and Kairagach checkpoints in Leilek district. They were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, ​​15 citizens of Tajikistan are in custody in Kyrgyzstan.

Five citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were detained on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan on February 16 for violation of the state border while trying to illegally transport 900 kilograms of metal, two heads of cattle and three heads of small cattle from the territory of the neighboring state.
link: https://24.kg/english/186500/
views: 53
