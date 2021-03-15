15:11
Member of organized crime group detained in Talas region

Suspect in kidnapping and hooliganism was detained in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

At the end of January this year, four men came at night to one of the villages to visit a local resident in Bakai-Ata district. Having forced two citizens into the car, they took them to a deserted place and beat.

The facts were registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Articles 170 «Abduction of a person» and 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Three suspects were detained immediately, one managed to escape.

He was found and detained on March 12. According to the police, the suspect was previously convicted. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group.
