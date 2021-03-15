12:06
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev will meet with his Tajik counterpart Saimutin Yatimov in Khujand city (Tajikistan). Press center of the SCNS reports.

Related news
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work
The next meeting of the government commissions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on border delimitation and demarcation will take place from March 15 to March 18.

«The Kyrgyz delegation is headed by the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission, the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev. A similar commission from the Tajik side is headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Saimutin Yatimov. This is their first meeting as the heads of the security services of the parties. In addition to discussion of issues of delimitation and demarcation of borders, it is planned to consider other topical issues of joint activities of the both countries, including countering modern challenges and threats to security within the framework of bilateral cooperation,» the SCNS said.

The government reported earlier that a joint group on the delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border will begin the next stage of work in Gulistan city (Tajikistan).
link: https://24.kg/english/186445/
views: 65
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work
Detention of Batken residents: Omurbek Suvanaliev meets with protesters
Rally for release of Kyrgyzstanis detained in Tajikistan held in Batken
SCNS of Tajikistan detains five citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Number of disputed border sections decreases 8 times for 20 years
Negotiations with Tajikistan over border demarcation to continue in March
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Tajikistan
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
12:01
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:55
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
620 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108 - in serious condition
11:46
Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand
11:24
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,917 in total