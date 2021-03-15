Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev will meet with his Tajik counterpart Saimutin Yatimov in Khujand city (Tajikistan). Press center of the SCNS reports.

The next meeting of the government commissions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on border delimitation and demarcation will take place from March 15 to March 18.

«The Kyrgyz delegation is headed by the Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission, the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev. A similar commission from the Tajik side is headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Colonel General Saimutin Yatimov. This is their first meeting as the heads of the security services of the parties. In addition to discussion of issues of delimitation and demarcation of borders, it is planned to consider other topical issues of joint activities of the both countries, including countering modern challenges and threats to security within the framework of bilateral cooperation,» the SCNS said.

The government reported earlier that a joint group on the delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border will begin the next stage of work in Gulistan city (Tajikistan).