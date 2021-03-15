10:34
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work

Joint group on delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border begins the next stage of work in Gulistan (Tajikistan) today. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev heads the group from the Kyrgyz side and the head of the State Security Committee Saimumin Yatimov — from the Tajik side. The government informed 24.kg news agency.

The parties intend to discuss the most problematic areas in the near future and resolve issues on them.

To date, only 504 out of 976 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border have been delimited and demarcated.
