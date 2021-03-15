10:34
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts

Bishkek takes the 32nd place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «moderate». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 99 (AQI).

The Institute for Environmental Solutions Public Foundation has installed sensors in the capital and suburbs. The map shows average AQI value in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 64.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/186416/
views: 92
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 22nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution in Bishkek reaches permissible level in some districts
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Rally against plant not complying with environmental standards held in Osh
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in almost all districts
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
10:29
WHO gives green light to emergency use of one more COVID-19 vaccine WHO gives green light to emergency use of one more COVI...
09:44
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
09:40
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work
09:18
Two people killed in traffic accident in Boom gorge
09:15
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan announces start date of Orozo
13 March, Saturday
14:10
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
13:52
590 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105 - in serious condition
13:47
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
13:44
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
12:01
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts