Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan announces start date of Orozo

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) decided on the date of the beginning of Muslim fast Orozo. Press service of the muftiyat reports.

The holy month of Ramadan will begin on April 13-14 in 2021.

It is clarified that the date of the beginning of the Muslim fast may be adjusted. The final decision will be made by the Ulema Council, who will traditionally take the lunar calendar into account.

Orozo is one of the most important tests of faith for a Muslim. In the holy month of Ramadan, Islam calls to refrain not only from eating, but also to protect your eyes, ears and tongue from temptation, that is, not to gossip, not to utter swear words, but direct your efforts to good deeds.