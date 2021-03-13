8 percent of citizens not consider use of administrative resources as problem

Experts of Common Cause Public Foundation conducted a sociological survey among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to find out whether they consider bribery and the use of administrative resources a problem and whether these two factors can influence expression of will.

The survey found out that 47 percent of respondents had not heard of cases when officials abused their position or resources in favor of a particular candidate or party.

The largest number of those who know about such a violation and have heard about use of administrative resources in the elections live in Bishkek (54 percent) and Naryn region (51 percent). At least 52 percent of those who heard about such cases learned about it from friends and acquaintances.

At least 65 percent believe that abuse of administrative resources influences the voters’ decision to vote for a particular candidate, 8 percent would prefer to agree, and 6 percent strongly disagree with this statement. The largest part of those who believe that use of administrative resources influences the decision of voters to vote for a particular candidate lives in Naryn (75 percent), Osh (71 percent) regions and Bishkek (70 percent).

Some 8 percent of citizens do not agree that the abuse of administrative resources is a problem.

At least 73 percent consider this as a problem that needs to be addressed. As for bribery, experts found out that 38 percent had heard that votes were sold, 27 percent had witnessed it.

About 69 percent of respondents believe that bribery can influence expression of will, 98 percent say that bribery is unacceptable.