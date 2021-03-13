11:12
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Interactive informational and educational tools presented in Bishkek

Interactive informational and educational tools applicable in «Person and Society» school classes were presented in Bishkek. UNDP reports.

The interactive kit includes 7 board games, 2 mobile games and 1 interactive map for developing civic and personal competencies, as well as raising legal literacy and awareness of the state system.

Fourteen pilot schools from six regions of Kyrgyzstan will be the first to receive the kits. The goal of the initiative is to encourage interest in youth in how government works, how one person can influence the development of a country and participate in decision-making processes, and to increase legal literacy, awareness of human rights and mechanisms to protect them.

Board games and mobile games developed as part of the project, enhance in youth personal competencies, such as critical thinking, argumentation and debate skills, and effective decision-making. All games and the interactive map are in two — Kyrgyz and Russian languages.
link: https://24.kg/english/186351/
views: 81
Print
Related
Mobile app for beekeepers developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host online hackathon to support IT specialists
Central Asian Trade Intelligence Portal for exporters launched in Kyrgyzstan
Youth Center opened in Balykchy city
Video courses on creation of YouTube channels launched in Kyrgyzstan
Mobile application for job and specialists search to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Two-thirds of young Kyrgyzstanis find climate change a global emergency
Institute of Ombudsman to launch chatbot in two languages in Telegram
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives PPE, oxygen concentrators for $170,000
UNDP provides humanitarian aid to law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
13 March, Saturday
11:01
Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum
10:54
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits number of facilities in Jalal-Abad city
10:41
Interactive informational and educational tools presented in Bishkek
10:04
Uzbekistan donates 20 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Healthy Eating Month kicks off in schools of Kyrgyzstan
12 March, Friday
18:09
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan
17:57
15-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Sokuluk district
17:46
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues