Healthy Eating Month kicks off in schools of Kyrgyzstan

A Healthy Eating Month started in schools of Kyrgyzstan. The UN World Food Program reports.

An information campaign was launched in the school No. 70 in Bishkek. The Healthy Eating Month is aimed at stimulating the interest and desire of students to lead a healthy lifestyle, to choose healthy foods and dishes, laying the foundation for proper eating behavior from childhood throughout the rest of their lives.

«Eating healthy while at school and at home is one of the prerequisites for maintaining health and academic performance. We are proud that WFP supports the government in providing healthy meals to over 700 schools across the country. It is an investment that pays off in the future with educated, strong and healthy adults. It is also an important social safety net and will prevent the most vulnerable children from suffering in times of economic hardship,» the organization said.

By 2022, the UN WFP and the government of Kyrgyzstan plan to additionally provide hot meals to about 200 schools in the country.