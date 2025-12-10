Nearly 900 tons of flour delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan by WFP and Russia

The Russian Consul General in Osh, Roman Svistin, and the Deputy Country Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Kyrgyzstan, Suraya Khan, participated in a ceremony to hand over the latest batch of humanitarian aid for residents of the country, the Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

It is noted that 877 tons of vitamin-enriched wheat flour were supplied from Russia through the WFP.

The total volume of supplies delivered to the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2025 amounted to 2,628 tons of flour and 121 tons of sunflower oil.

The food aid will be distributed among families in need in the southern regions of the republic.