Kyrgyzstan to modernize school and kindergarten meals

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, together with the organization for student nutrition, Institute of Sectoral Nutrition, has discussed ways to improve children’s meals in schools and kindergartens.

According to the ministry’s press service, upgrading school kitchens with modern equipment is the first step toward improving the quality and safety of food.

To identify what needs to be updated and where, officials are considering introduction of «passportization» system for each kitchen unit. These passports would contain information ranging from the condition of equipment to lists of necessary upgrades, helping to create unified standards and ensure transparent budgeting so that all schools have equal conditions.

Experts from the Institute of Sectoral Nutrition also proposed the creation of a specialized agency in Kyrgyzstan to support the development of school and preschool nutrition. Such an agency could monitor food quality, introduce new standards and practices, and facilitate cooperation between educational institutions, ministries, and partners.

As an example, they cited Armenia, where in 2016 a Sustainable School Meals Foundation was established, later transformed into the School Meals and Child Welfare Agency, which assists the government in implementing the National School Meals Program.

Russian experts also presented a kitchen assessment system already in use in Russia and several CIS countries. The tool helps schools systematize data collection, identify equipment in need of replacement, and plan upgrades for the coming years.

The Ministry of Education emphasized that developing school and preschool meal systems is one of the state’s top policy priorities.

«Joint work with experts from the Institute of Sectoral Nutrition will help make school meals tasty, healthy, and safe. This is a significant contribution to children’s health and to fostering a culture of healthy eating from an early age,» the ministry noted.

Currently, school meals are provided in elementary grades.