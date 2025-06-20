Chym-Korgon residents receive flour and oil as part of Food for Work project

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, and the World Food Programme (WFP) Representative in Kyrgyzstan, Kojiro Nakai, visited Chym-Korgon village in Kemin district as part of a monitoring, where they got acquainted with the project for planting grape seedlings. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the aid was provided under a five-year memorandum between the Cabinet of Ministers and the UN WFP within the framework of Food for Work project.

In the village, each of the 79 low-income and vulnerable residents received 300 kilograms of flour and 30 liters of vegetable oil.

The Minister of Labor noted that 50,000 grape seedlings were planted on 25 hectares of land with active participation from the local community. The project not only provides food assistance but also creates temporary jobs, improves infrastructure, and strengthens the region’s economic potential.

Plans through 2028 include planting a fruit orchard on 13 hectares of land, organizing vineyard care, and marketing the produce, which will eventually generate additional income for the local budget.

«This approach allows us to address several issues at once — supporting vulnerable groups, developing the local economy, and building the resilience of rural communities,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Kojiro Nakai confirmed the WFP’s continued commitment to supporting joint initiatives aimed at food security and strengthening rural development in Kyrgyzstan.