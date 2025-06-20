12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Chym-Korgon residents receive flour and oil as part of Food for Work project

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, and the World Food Programme (WFP) Representative in Kyrgyzstan, Kojiro Nakai, visited Chym-Korgon village in Kemin district as part of a monitoring, where they got acquainted with the project for planting grape seedlings. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the aid was provided under a five-year memorandum between the Cabinet of Ministers and the UN WFP within the framework of Food for Work project.

In the village, each of the 79 low-income and vulnerable residents received 300 kilograms of flour and 30 liters of vegetable oil.

The Minister of Labor noted that 50,000 grape seedlings were planted on 25 hectares of land with active participation from the local community. The project not only provides food assistance but also creates temporary jobs, improves infrastructure, and strengthens the region’s economic potential.

Plans through 2028 include planting a fruit orchard on 13 hectares of land, organizing vineyard care, and marketing the produce, which will eventually generate additional income for the local budget.

«This approach allows us to address several issues at once — supporting vulnerable groups, developing the local economy, and building the resilience of rural communities,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Kojiro Nakai confirmed the WFP’s continued commitment to supporting joint initiatives aimed at food security and strengthening rural development in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/333467/
views: 121
Print
Related
Donors to provide more than 100,000 schoolchildren with nutritious meals
Russian Ambassador monitors implementation of food aid projects in Kyrgyzstan
WFP UN to help improve hot meals in Kyrgyzstan’s schools
School meals: Bishkek City Hall and UN WFP sign cooperation agreement
Mudflows in Nookat: Residents to be paid for help in infrastructure restoration
Another batch of food aid from Russia delivered to Kyrgyzstan
UN World Food Program to help Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eliminate poverty
Kyrgyzstan to be supported in overcoming poverty
Another batch of food products from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
1,735 schools in Kyrgyzstan provide students with hot meals
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
12:46
Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek -...
12:37
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
12:32
80 percent of population in Kyrgyzstan speaks Russian — Minister of Education
12:01
Chym-Korgon residents receive flour and oil as part of Food for Work project
11:48
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam