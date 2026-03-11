Ministry of Education to digitalize school meals in Kyrgyzstan

A working meeting on School Meals module of E-Kundoluk automated information system was held at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was attended by Lira Samykbaeva, Deputy Minister of Education for Digital Development, ministry staff, representatives of the UN World Food Programme, specialists from ULUT Soft LLC, employees of the Russian Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI), as well as school meals specialists from boarding school No. 71, secondary school No. 64, and staff from the Nutrition Department of the Education Department of Oktyabrsky district.

During the meeting, the functionality of School Meals module was discussed, and proposals were made to ensure its ease of use in educational institutions and further improve the system in accordance with practical requirements.

Officials consider the digitalization of school meals to be an important step in the development of the education system. According to Lira Samykbaeva, the implementation of the School Meals module will ensure transparent and effective planning, accounting, and monitoring of meals in general education institutions.

Digital solutions will reduce administrative burdens, facilitate the work of school staff, and create conditions for ensuring high-quality and safe meals for children. Therefore, it is crucial that this system be developed taking into account the actual needs of educational institutions.

Based on the participants’ suggestions, further steps to improve the module have been identified.

In Kyrgyzstan, approximately 92 percent of schools provide hot meals. The daily budget for meals for each primary school student is 14 soms. This amount is 22 soms in Bishkek and 15 soms in Osh, financed by the City Hall.