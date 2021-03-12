President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov concluded state visit to Uzbekistan and returned to Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the President reported.

During the two-day state visit, Sadyr Japarov met with the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, with the heads of both chambers of the Uzbek Parliament — Chairperson of the Senate Tanzila Narbaeva and the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov.

Sadyr Japarov paid his first foreign visit to Russia, then he visited Kazakhstan.