Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed to speed up the process of delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the state border. The head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev told following the talks with the President Sadyr Japarov in Tashkent.

He noted that deadlines have been set for resolving the issue for the first time in the history of bilateral relations as well as obligations of the parties.

«We support speedy legal solution to the border issues and provision with checkpoints. For the first time in the history of our relationship, we have prescribed who and what should do and when. We even set the deadline: within three months. The perspective is three months. As for specific issues, we will resolve them in the near future without bureaucracy, responsibly and taking on all obligations,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Kyrgyz-Uzbek border is 85 percent demarcated.