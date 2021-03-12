Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start joint hydropower projects

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on joint operation of hydropower facilities. Shavkat Mirziyoyev told following the talks with Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, the countries start implementation of large hydropower projects.

«Our companies are working out the issues of joint construction and operation of hydropower projects. These are very serious and large objects. We talked and for the first time decided to sign not a memorandum, but an agreement. We must work and report to our states, because these are major hydrotechnical projects,» the leader of Uzbekistan said.

It is worth reminding that Uzbekistan has categorically opposed construction of hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan for a long time. Only in 2017, during his first visit to Bishkek, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed Tashkent’s desire to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata 1.