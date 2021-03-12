18:24
USD 84.80
EUR 101.47
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start joint hydropower projects

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on joint operation of hydropower facilities. Shavkat Mirziyoyev told following the talks with Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, the countries start implementation of large hydropower projects.

«Our companies are working out the issues of joint construction and operation of hydropower projects. These are very serious and large objects. We talked and for the first time decided to sign not a memorandum, but an agreement. We must work and report to our states, because these are major hydrotechnical projects,» the leader of Uzbekistan said.

It is worth reminding that Uzbekistan has categorically opposed construction of hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan for a long time. Only in 2017, during his first visit to Bishkek, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed Tashkent’s desire to participate in construction of Kambar-Ata 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/186327/
views: 106
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues
Sadyr Japarov and Abdulla Aripov discuss joint projects
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
12 March, Friday
18:09
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbeki...
17:57
15-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Sokuluk district
17:46
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues
17:29
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start joint hydropower projects
17:14
Local elections: 179 media outlets accredited to cover campaign