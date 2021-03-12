Sadyr Japarov and Abdulla Aripov discuss joint projects

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on priority areas of Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral cooperation, including in trade and economic, water-energy, transport, cultural, recreational and other spheres. Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of stepping up active work on agreements reached by the Governments of the two countries, proposing to use all platforms for negotiations on a regular basis.

The President believes that it is necessary to organize a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on bilateral cooperation in a short time.

Sadyr Japarov also noted the positive dynamics in mutual trade, which remained despite the global economic crisis. According to him, the countries have recently taken a number of efforts to further expand bilateral trade, including start of implementation of the roadmap for deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The head of state also spoke positively about creation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Council. He is confident that the organization will become a new platform for economic partnership and create opportunities for establishing direct ties between Kyrgyz and Uzbek entrepreneurs in the development of cross-border trade. The first meeting of the Council took place within the framework of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Business Forum.

In addition, the President noted the importance of joint implementation of projects in the field of industrial cooperation, including projects for creation of agricultural enterprises.

Sadyr Japarov proposed to establish a joint venture in Kyrgyzstan for the production of medicines, medical equipment and personal protective equipment.

He expressed confidence that there is complete mutual understanding between the countries, which is necessary for further deepening of bilateral and multilateral interaction. The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan stressed good-neighborly relations with Kyrgyzstan based on strategic cooperation. Abdulla Aripov noted the importance and fruitfulness of the meeting between Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which gave a new impetus to development of bilateral relations and strengthened relations between the countries.

Abdulla Aripov expressed full readiness to implement all the agreements reached at the historic meeting of the heads of state in close cooperation with the government of Kyrgyzstan, noting that the Uzbek side can visit Kyrgyzstan at any time to hold meetings of intergovernmental commissions.