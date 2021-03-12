President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the joint agenda. Sadyr Japarov stressed that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have lived and developed side by side since ancient times, and therefore the traditions of good-neighborliness and mutual respect serve as a solid basis for comprehensive cooperation.

He noted an interest in expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation with Uzbekistan and expressed hope that the events postponed due to the pandemic, including the third meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries, will be held in the near future.

«Sadyr Japarov also stressed that the existing huge potential between the countries in the trade and economic sphere has not been fully fulfilled. Therefore, the Kyrgyz side is ready to work together to create favorable conditions for the access of goods and services to the markets of the two countries. The President expressed confidence that, if necessary, the Parliament of Uzbekistan will contribute to creation of favorable legislative conditions for this process,» the press service said.

Nurdinjon Ismoilov noted that he was glad to have the opportunity to meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan and discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation. He added that he knews Sadyr Japarov as a true patriot of his country and a person with a strong political will. Nurdinjon Ismoilov stressed that he was delighted with the decisiveness of the heads of the two states, expressed in the framework of bilateral negotiations.

He especially emphasized that the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev opened new opportunities for the dynamic development of inter-parliamentary relations with neighboring countries, including Kyrgyzstan. Nurdinjon Ismoilov assured that the lower house of the Uzbek parliament will make every effort to facilitate implementation of the agreements reached between the countries at the highest level.