15:20
USD 84.80
EUR 101.47
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including cultural, humanitarian and inter-parliamentary interaction between the two countries. Sadyr Japarov expressed great interest in the progressive development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The Kyrgyz side expects Tanzila Narbaeva’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which was planned back in 2019, but was postponed.

In addition, the President noted the importance of the dialogue of cultures as one of the important factors in strengthening friendship between the peoples. In this context, he stressed the need to expand cultural and sports events, including in the border regions of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, to strengthen fraternal relations between the local residents and the youth.

«President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership will continue to serve to ensuring stability in the region, as well as effective fight against modern challenges and threats,» the statement says.

In turn, Tanzila Narbaeva assured that the country’s Parliament, in particular the Upper House, will in every possible way contribute to implementation of all agreements that were reached during the negotiations between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary and regional cooperation.

According to her, in addition, it is necessary to develop cooperation in the information and analytical direction between the parliaments to harmonize the legislation of the two countries. Tanzila Narbaeva expressed hope that intensification of cooperation and solution of all problematic issues will serve to improving the well-being of the peoples of the two states.
link: https://24.kg/english/186287/
views: 80
Print
Related
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
Launch of enterprises for $ 2 million planned in Bishkek FEZ
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
12 March, Friday
15:10
Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyz...
14:58
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
14:47
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
14:25
Fiscalization of taxes reduces shadow economy by 5 billion soms
14:15
Smuggling of eggs for over 500,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented