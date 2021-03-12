Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including cultural, humanitarian and inter-parliamentary interaction between the two countries. Sadyr Japarov expressed great interest in the progressive development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The Kyrgyz side expects Tanzila Narbaeva’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which was planned back in 2019, but was postponed.

In addition, the President noted the importance of the dialogue of cultures as one of the important factors in strengthening friendship between the peoples. In this context, he stressed the need to expand cultural and sports events, including in the border regions of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, to strengthen fraternal relations between the local residents and the youth.

«President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership will continue to serve to ensuring stability in the region, as well as effective fight against modern challenges and threats,» the statement says.

In turn, Tanzila Narbaeva assured that the country’s Parliament, in particular the Upper House, will in every possible way contribute to implementation of all agreements that were reached during the negotiations between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary and regional cooperation.

According to her, in addition, it is necessary to develop cooperation in the information and analytical direction between the parliaments to harmonize the legislation of the two countries. Tanzila Narbaeva expressed hope that intensification of cooperation and solution of all problematic issues will serve to improving the well-being of the peoples of the two states.