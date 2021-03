Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan stopped smuggling of goods for 548,625 soms. Press service of the state agency reported.

A Mercedes-Benz 312 van driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped in Osh region. During inspection of the vehicle, customs officers found almost 60,000 chicken eggs imported into the republic in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU.

The fact was registered. Collected materials were sent to the relevant state bodies.