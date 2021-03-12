13:46
Three prisoners sew their mouths shut in Bishkek detention center 1

Three prisoners kept in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek sewed their mouths shut. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the people under investigation are protesting against the newly appointed head of the pretrial detention center.

The Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service, Askat Egemberdiev, is not available for comment.

Ex-head of the Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 Mars Dzhusupbekov was reinstated in office. Previously, he was found guilty of abuse of office and sentenced to four years in a penal settlement. The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned all decisions later and sent the case for a new trial. All three instances acquitted Mars Dzhusupbekov due to lack of evidence.
