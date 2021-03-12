12:14
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in March

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted its first intervention in March 2021. Official website of the central bank says.

The day before, $ 7.5 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 23.1 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. A total of $ 135,450,000 have been sold since the beginning of the year.

The intervention has already yielded results. Buying rate of the U.S. dollar fell by 20 tyiyns. But its selling rate remained the same. The American currency is bought today for 84.5-84.7 soms and sold for 84.85-84.9 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic at 84,7998 soms.

The National Bank conducted 29 interventions last year, selling $ 467,150,000.
