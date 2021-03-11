What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today. According to the press service of the head of state, topical issues, the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Uzbek bilateral and multilateral cooperation, measures for further development of effective interaction were discussed.

It is reported that Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the level of strategic partnership between the two countries. He expressed readiness for serious and full-scale cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and use of all resources for these purposes.

As the leader of Uzbekistan stressed, the peoples should feel the real results and see that the heads of state move from words to actions.

In particular, he noted that agreements have been reached on increasing trade and elimination of all barriers, strengthening cooperation between enterprises and business objects, bringing the number of joint ventures to 50, creation of a Kyrgyz-Uzbek Investment Fund, efficient use of transport potential, cooperation in the field of water use and energy, border issues.

«The Uzbek side is committed to active and productive joint work for the benefit and prosperity of our fraternal peoples,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Sadyr Japarov said that further progressive development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with Uzbekistan in all ranges of bilateral interaction remains one of the main priorities of foreign policy for Kyrgyzstan. He noted a significant positive dynamic in the development of bilateral ties thanks to the established close and trusting contacts, direct and regular dialogue between the states.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted with satisfaction the progress in the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border and stressed the need to continue and intensify the negotiation process. He added that completion of legal registration of the state border of the two countries in the future would give a new impetus to friendly relations and strengthen stability in the border areas.

«I would like to assure once again that the Kyrgyz side is ready for a constructive and productive dialogue on all problematic issues. I am convinced that together we will be able to come to a mutually beneficial solution of border issues,» the press service quotes Sadyr Japarov as saying.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to comprehensive expansion and deepening of trade and economic cooperation, and expressed readiness to work together to create favorable conditions for access of goods and services to the market of the two states in order to increase bilateral trade to $ 2 billion.

In addition, he spoke with satisfaction about the agreements reached on creation of the Investment Fund to finance joint investment projects.

Sadyr Japarov expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, stressed the importance of strengthening further partnership in the field of education and health care.

The President noted the confidence that joint efforts would continue to further build up the entire range of bilateral cooperation and interaction for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Sadyr Japarov invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a return visit to Kyrgyzstan.