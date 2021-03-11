21:04
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format

Official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place at Kuksaroy Residence. Press service of the head of state reported.

The state flags of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan were hung on the square in front of the residence. After listening to the anthems of the two countries, the heads of state walked along the formation of the Guard of Honor.

Then Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced members of their official delegations, after which the Guard of Honor marched to the music of military orchestra.

At the end of the official meeting ceremony, Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for negotiations in a narrow format.     
link: https://24.kg/english/186166/
views: 85
Print
Related
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan announced
Sadyr Japarov: Reputation of judges fell to unprecedented level
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
11 March, Thursday
20:59
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
20:40
Kadyr Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov - my father's political mistake
20:24
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
20:15
Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed
18:33
Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue