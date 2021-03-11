Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format

Official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place at Kuksaroy Residence. Press service of the head of state reported.

The state flags of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan were hung on the square in front of the residence. After listening to the anthems of the two countries, the heads of state walked along the formation of the Guard of Honor.

Then Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced members of their official delegations, after which the Guard of Honor marched to the music of military orchestra.

At the end of the official meeting ceremony, Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for negotiations in a narrow format.