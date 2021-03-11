Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum: Contracts for $ 127 million signed

Investment and trade contracts for $ 127.6 million were signed during the Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The forum is held within the framework of the state visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Uzbekistan. During the official part, the parties informed each other about the investment climate and favorable conditions for development of trade and economic cooperation.

The Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov focused the participants’ attention on promising areas of mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries. The business forum was attended by the leading enterprises of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of industry, construction, agriculture, tourism, heavy, light, food industries, mining, information technology, and finance.

«A meeting in the B2B format was held for further establishment of cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two states. In addition, during Sadyr Japarov’s state visit to Uzbekistan, it is planned to sign a roadmap for expanding and deepening cooperation between the countries in the field of industrial cooperation, envisaging implementation of 60 projects for $ 550.4 million,» the statement says.