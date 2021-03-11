Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Galina Baiterek commented on the appeal of labor migrants to Sadyr Japarov concerning the problems of medical support of children of Kyrgyzstanis working abroad.

«Even within the framework of his election campaign, Sadyr Japarov paid special attention to the problem of labor migrants and their families who stayed in their homeland. Sadyr Nurgozhoevich himself went through all the difficulties experienced by migrants. The problem of labor migrants is the pain of our state, and the President is well aware of this. That is why some of the first decrees signed by Sadyr Nurgozhoevich are dedicated to Kyrgyzstanis in migration and their social support,» Galina Baiterek said.

According to her, Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the appeal of labor migrants and is aware of the problems with medical support of children of labor migrants.

An instruction has already been given to the Prime Minister to purposefully tackle this problem.

«Solution of the problems of labor migrants is a priority for Sadyr Japarov. They will be tackled along with other tasks of national importance. Problems have been accumulating for all 30 years of independence, and, of course, it is not possible to solve them in one day. But, of course, measures aimed at improving the quality of life of migrants and their families in their homeland will be constantly taken,» the Spokeswoman for the head of state said.

Galina Baiterek reminded of the statement of Sadyr Japarov during a meeting with labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia, in which he noted that «his goal is to solve the existing problems of our people, to provide jobs and a decent life for all citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as create favorable conditions for the return of compatriots working abroad to their homeland.»

In this regard, one of the first decrees signed by the President was on the adoption of measures aimed at improving the migration situation. He also informed the Kyrgyzstanis that an agreement on pensions for workers of the EAEU member states came into force on January 1, 2021. Already from January 2022, it will be possible to apply for a pension while staying in Russia.

Sadyr Japarov is aware of the problems of labor migrants who are not only in Russia, but also in Kazakhstan. Galina Baiterek

At the same time, the spokeswoman noted that the president was also aware of the positive aspects. So, during the meeting with labor migrants in Moscow, he voiced the problems of migration registration, which arise as a result of the refusal of homeowners to register foreigners in order to evade taxes.

«Kazakhstan has good experience in this area — the so-called notification procedure: a citizen only sends a message to the state body about the place of arrival and work and he or she is registered. We will make a proposal to introduce a similar procedure within the EAEU,» Sadyr Japarov suggested.

At the same time, Galina Baiterek stresses, solution to the problems of labor migration is in the plane of public administration reforms, Kyrgyzstan’s economic recovery and solution of many other problems that have accumulated over the past 30 years of sovereignty of the Kyrgyz Republic.