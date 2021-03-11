Smuggling of goods from Uzbekistan prevented in Aksy district

Smuggling of goods was stopped in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Border guards detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Taza-Suu area, who tried to illegally transport medical supplies from Uzbekistan into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic (AICARE pyrometers, pregnancy tests) outside the checkpoint.

According to preliminary data, the total cost of the detained cargo was 427,000 soms.

After the relevant documents were drawn up, the detainee and the cargo were handed over to the employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.