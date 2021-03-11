President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov pays a state visit to Uzbekistan today. Press service of the head of state reports.
During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The heads of state will discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.
Meetings of Sadyr Japarov with the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva, with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov and the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov are also planned. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum is planned to be held within the framework of the visit in order to develop trade and economic relations.
The delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes:
- Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev;
- Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov;
- Deputy of the Parliament Azizbek Tursunbaev;
- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Ibragim Dzhunusov;
- Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development Askarbek Dzhanybekov;
- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev;
- Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;
- Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;
- Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev;
- Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev;
- Director of the State Agency for Promotion and Protection of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov;
- First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Nurlan Kiresheev;
- Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev;
- Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region Absattar Syrgabaev;
- Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Sabyrkul Ashimbaev;
- Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region Zharasul Abduraimov;
- Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety Myrzabek Zhyparkulov;
- Chairman of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Ularbek Sharsheev;
- Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President Almazbek Akmataliev.