President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov pays a state visit to Uzbekistan today. Press service of the head of state reports.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The heads of state will discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

Meetings of Sadyr Japarov with the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva, with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov and the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov are also planned. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum is planned to be held within the framework of the visit in order to develop trade and economic relations.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes: