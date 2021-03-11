Kyrgyzstanis sell their votes regardless of income

Voters sell their votes regardless of income in Kyrgyzstan. Experts from Common Cause Public Foundation made such a conclusion.

They conducted a survey among the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and found out that 46 percent of them take money, wishing temporary enrichment, regardless of the level of income. At least 32 percent sell their votes because of poverty.

About 90 percent have not heard that bribery is punishable by a fine.

At least 21 percent of respondents believe that it is necessary to improve the well-being of the people so that there is no temptation to take money. Some 33 percent believe that poverty is the cause of bribery.

The opinion poll also revealed that 47 percent of citizens do not know that there are officials who abuse their position in favor of a candidate or a party. Meanwhile, use of administrative resources in any elections was announced mainly in Bishkek.