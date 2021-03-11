Ulukbek Maripov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discuss cooperation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in the country on an official visit. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Ulukbek Maripov noted the high level of Kyrgyz-Turkish diplomatic relations, which celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, their development, as this is one of the priorities in the country’s foreign policy. The Turkish side provides us with support on an ongoing basis. We must contribute to the further strengthening of friendship and strategic partnership between the two republics. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the Turkish side for help in the fight against coronavirus infection and for the construction of the Bishkek Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship, which will open in the near future,» the head of Government said.

In turn, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that bilateral relations have been at a fairly high level. According to him, Turkey is interested in development of bilateral relations, in particular, in building up trade and economic cooperation. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen fraternal relations between the two countries.