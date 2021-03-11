Kyrgyzstan cuts fees for consular services

It was decided to cut fees for provision of consular services within the framework of the approved plan of priority measures of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The cost of filling out questionnaires and processing of data for obtaining an international passport of 2006 sample, issuing of certificates for return to Kyrgyzstan, registration of marriage and issuing a marriage certificate, registration and processing of materials on changing the last name, first name, patronymic, birth registration and issuing a birth certificate and notarial acts was reduced.

«The adopted decision also establishes the right of diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Kyrgyz Republic to accept documents for issuing an identification card — a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan of 2017 sample (ID card). The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. The decision comes into force upon expiration of 10 days from the date of its official publication,» the statement says.