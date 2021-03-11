10:24
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan cuts fees for consular services

It was decided to cut fees for provision of consular services within the framework of the approved plan of priority measures of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

The cost of filling out questionnaires and processing of data for obtaining an international passport of 2006 sample, issuing of certificates for return to Kyrgyzstan, registration of marriage and issuing a marriage certificate, registration and processing of materials on changing the last name, first name, patronymic, birth registration and issuing a birth certificate and notarial acts was reduced.

«The adopted decision also establishes the right of diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Kyrgyz Republic to accept documents for issuing an identification card — a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan of 2017 sample (ID card). The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. The decision comes into force upon expiration of 10 days from the date of its official publication,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/186031/
views: 96
Print
Related
Customs collects almost 15 billion soms of payments for 6 months
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
10:05
2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-19 2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-...
09:48
World judo star Takato Naohisa to arrive in Bishkek
09:39
Kyrgyzstan cuts fees for consular services
09:18
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10 March, Wednesday
18:26
Antonina Shevchenko moves one line up in UFC ranking
18:08
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
17:45
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal
17:21
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
17:08
Koi-Tash events: Court extends measure of restraint for defendants