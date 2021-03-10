18:07
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal

The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan asks residents of Zhumgal district to take their work with understanding. The ministry stated to 24.kg news agency.

The local residents blocked the road today. They are demanding from the company, which began construction of a part of North-South alternative road, to complete the work.

According to the ministry, a working group is working at the scene of the incident, consisting of the heads and specialists from the group for implementation of investment projects and the Road Facilities Department.

«Representatives of the working group from the ministry met with the protesters and carried out explanatory work on the status of the project on construction of Epkin — Bashkuugandy road section. They explained to local residents that in December 2020, due to corruption by the contractor, the contract with Todini Konstruktsioni was prematurely terminated. New contractor is selected in accordance with the ADB procedures, at the expense of which the project is being implemented. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications is taking all the necessary measures to speed up the procedures, and it is planned that the contractor will be selected and will start work on the site in June-July,» the ministry said.

Prior to this, maintenance of the project site will be carried out by the local Road Maintenance Facility-24 and Road Maintenance Facility-955.

«From December 2020 to the present, these organizations carried out maintenance of the project site at the expense of the budget, but due to limited funds it was not possible to complete the work in full,» the ministry explained.

Issue of financing of the maintenance work is reportedly being resolved.
