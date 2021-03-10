14:16
Sadyr Japarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu speak up for expanding cooperation

President Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.

The head of state noted the high level of Kyrgyz-Turkish diplomatic relations, which will turn 30 in 2021.

According to him, a number of important issues have been resolved between the countries in recent months. Sadyr Japarov also expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for the assistance provided to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the pandemic.

He noted the importance of expansion of industrial cooperation, creation of joint ventures, development of business relations in the agricultural sector, as well as in the textile, mining, hydropower and other areas.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic also stressed the need to implement significant projects that meet the economic potential of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, adding that the parties should make every effort to bring the joint trade turnover to $ 1 billion.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov noted the high level of cultural and humanitarian interaction and said that the Kyrgyz side was ready to share experience and assist in organizing the 4th World Nomad Games.

Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed greetings and best wishes from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He noted the constructive dialogue at the level of the Foreign Ministers of the two states and expressed the interest of the Turkish side in building up close relations with Kyrgyzstan, promotion of issues in all areas of joint cooperation.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also stressed that the Turkish side pays special attention to the development of trade and economic cooperation.
