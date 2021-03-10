Mobile app for beekeepers developed in Kyrgyzstan

UNDP supported development of the first mobile application for beekeepers in Kyrgyzstan «Beekeeping: information in the palm of your hands.» The organization reports.

This type of activity is not only a source of income, but also an important contributor in preserving biodiversity and balance of ecosystems. Beekeepers in the country often face problems due to the lack of experts and information on beekeeping, and often have to use unreliable data.

The purpose of the app is to raise awareness among beekeepers about the life and importance of bees, increase knowledge among the younger generation about honey products and processing procedures, and provide information on the technological process of honey production and harvesting.

With the easy-to-use app, beekeepers can find information on bee family biology, breeds, egg-laying, overwintering of bees, honey selection and other data needed for the job.